Over 15,000 without power across northeast Ohio

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Over 15,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power across northeast Ohio.

According to their website, as of 5 p.m. 7,892 customers in Cuyhoga County are without power and 7,609 are without power in Lorain County.

Residents in Avon, Avon Lake, Brook Park, Cleveland, Elyria, North Olmsted, Parma and Parma Heights were most impacted by the outage.

FirstEnergy expects power to be restored to all areas by 8 p.m.

