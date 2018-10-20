SCORE UPDATES: No. 2 Ohio State takes on Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 2 Ohio State kicks off against unranked Purdue at 7:30 Saturday night for the first time since 2013.

The Buckeyes take on the the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana who are riding a three-game win streak as they enter Saturday’s match.

Ohio State, however, enters this game undefeated in the season thus far.

Boilermakers’ Head Coach Jeff Brohm says he knows the Buckeyes are big, strong and capable of scoring lots of points. He said he is honored to play a powerhouse team and “see how we stack up” against them.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Urban Meyer is viewing his team differently; he knows OSU needs to improve.

“We can play much better,” Meyer told the NCAA, “As I made a comment to you many times, you enhance your strengths and work on your weaknesses. Every team has weaknesses, and there are some things we have to work on.”

The Buckeyes enter Saturday’s game averaging 556.9 yards per game, 371.4 record yards per game, 24 sacks and 46.3 points per game. Ohio State also leads the nation with 211 first downs and an average of 30.1 first downs per game.

Meanwhile, Purdue is averaging 510.2 yards per game, 330.8 record yards per game, 18 sacks and 33.5 points per game.

Dating back to 1919, OSU leads the series with Purdue 39-14-2.

