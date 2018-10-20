Homeowners across northeast Ohio facing storm clean-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Some northeast Ohio residents will be facing some storm clean up when the sun comes up on Sunday.

Just after 4:30 Saturday afternoon a severe thunderstorm kicked up strong winds that blew down a large branch from a huge tree on Parkland Avenue in Brook Park.

The branch crushed part of a pickup truck then crashed onto the neighbor's above the ground swimming pool.

"All of a sudden it was like a gust of wind came and knocked this tree down. It smashed my pool and my fence," said homeowner Tony Stokes.

Stokes was working in his yard when the branch came crashing down. He said he's glad the tree didn't hit his house and he's relieved it didn't strike him.

"I'm glad it didn't. I am very very lucky," Stokes said.

Firefighters in Westlake aren't sure if wind or lightning split a large tree. The tree came crashing down onto a home on Canterbury Road causing extensive damage to the house. No one was injured.

In Lorain the wind threw a branch onto a car belonging to Loretta Miller. She had just finished dinner at Lakeside Landing and was trying to drive away when the storm hit.

"This huge tree limb just came flying down and it plowed right into my windshield and I said oh Jesus help me and I didn't know what to do. I was backing up and I was trying to turn around and the wind was so strong it was unreal," Miller said.

As of 10 o'clock Saturday night there were nearly 10,000 FirstEnergy customers without power in Cuyahoga County and over 5,000 without power in Lorain County.