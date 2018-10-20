Four killed including infant when vehicle hits their car in Ashtabula

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Four people including a 22-month-old were killed in a two-car crash in Ashtabula Friday night.

It happened at around 11:31 p.m. on West 58th Avenue at Adams Avenue.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Toyota Corolla was being driven by an 18-year-old Ashtabula man. In his vehicle were a 19-year-old woman; a 47-year-old woman; and the 22-month-old son of the 18-year-old and 19-year-old.

The highway patrol said a preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Ram was traveling east on West 58th Avenue.

The Corolla was stopped southbound at a stop sign on Adams Avenue. When it proceeded through the intersection, the vehicle was struck by the Dodge Ram, driven by a 48-year-old Ashtabula man. The highway patrol said the driver of the Dodge Ram failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of West 58th Avenue and Adams Avenue.

The Dodge Ram traveled off the road and hit a utility pole and a tree. The Corolla traveled off the right side of West 58th Avenue.

All four people in the Toyota Corolla were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered minor injuries.

The highway patrol said alcohol and/or drugs appears to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation continues.