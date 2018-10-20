Falling temperatures through this evening with showers possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We start out in the 50's today through early afternoon. Any shower early would be spotty.

We’ll have around 4-5 hours of dry and somewhat sunny weather between late morning and mid afternoon before rain becomes widespread late afternoon into this evening. Much colder air is about to descend upon northern Ohio.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 40's by sundown. 30's by late evening.

Streaks of rain mixed with wet snow early Sunday. Some slushy accumulations possible.

Most accumulating snow is most likely out of state in interior western New York south of Buffalo.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Hour Forecast:

