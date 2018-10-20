Cold front moving through northeast Ohio, wind advisory in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A strong cold front is moving through Northeast Ohio this evening producing showers with heavy rain and frequent lightning especially near the lake. Strong wind gusts and hail have been reported in some of these storm clusters.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect now through midnight in western areas to 2 AM east. Sustained winds out of the northwest of 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 50 mph expected. Scattered power outages are likely.

Following the front, much colder air is about to descend upon northern Ohio. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40’s by sundown and 30’s by late evening! Streaks of rain mixed with wet snow early Sunday. Some slushy accumulations possible. Most accumulating snow is most likely out of state in interior western New York south of Buffalo.

