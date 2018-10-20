Cold front moving through northeast Ohio, sustained winds overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A strong cold front is moving through Northeast Ohio Saturday evening producing showers with heavy rain and frequent lightning especially near the lake. Strong wind gusts and hail have been reported in some of these storm clusters.

A wind advisory remains in effect through 4 AM for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula County. Sustained winds out of the northwest of 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 50 mph expected. Scattered power outages are likely.

Following the front, much colder air is about to descend upon northern Ohio. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40’s by late evening! Streaks of rain mixed with wet snow are possible the first half of tomorrow. Some slushy accumulations are possible, but won’t last long given our warm ground temperatures.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.