Coast Guard recovers body from Lake Erie on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard recovered a body at the Inter City Yacht Club Saturday afternoon.

According to the Coast Guard, someone discovered the body near the club on E. 72nd Street around 3 p.m.

That person called 911, who dispatched Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire, EMS and the Coast Guard to the scene.

Coast Guard officials recovered the body. They said the body appears to have been in the water for a while but it shows no signs of distress.

There is no further information regarding the victim at this time.

The Coast Guard has given the body to the coroner’s office for further examination.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.