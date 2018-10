× 185 guns turned in for gift cards at Cleveland gun buyback

CLEVELAND — The 12th annual Cleveland gun buyback was held Saturday morning.

Cleveland police said a total of 185 guns were turned in.

People were told they could come to the Third District Headquarters on Chester Avenue starting at 9 a.m.

Participants received gift cards for food or gas in exchange for handguns and semi-automatic weapons.

Last year, police took in nearly 100 guns.

