100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland honors outstanding Cleveland leaders

CLEVELAND — Saturday night was a special night for the 100 Black Men Of Greater Cleveland as they honor some of Cleveland’s outstanding leaders.

Award recipients were honored at the annual scholarship and awards gala at the Cleveland Marriott downtown.

The leaders were recognized for unique levels of achievement, community involvement and examples of what hard work and dedication can accomplish within the group’s program categories.

All proceeds from the gala support the group’s mentoring, health and finance programming.

“It is critical that we encourage and empower our youth by providing programming that will give them the confidence and support to lead positive lives and become our leaders of tomorrow” said Chairman Dr. Gary E. Carrington, “With the support of the community at large, our gala Honorary Co-Chairmen, Lee V. Fields, Jr. of First Federal Lakewood, David M. Reynolds, of KeyBank and our Gala Chairman, Franklin M. Martin, we hope to incorporate more youth into our structured programs.”

The 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland was chartered in 1997. Their mission is to serve as mentors, deliver and support educational and economic opportunity, advocate for institutional change and improve the health and wellness of African-American Men and Youth in particular and the African-American community in general.

