× Warning after animal shelter shut down due to ‘Strep Zoo’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia – The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter is under quarantine after a rare disease sickened several dogs, killing at least four of them.

According to a press release from the shelter, a seven-day quarantine is in place because of ‘Strep Zoo’ and four dogs have already died as a result.

Doctors euthanized another dog after it showed the symptoms and became very sick.

Strep Zoo is a bacterial infection that affects the respiratory system.

All of the dogs at the facility are now being given antibiotics and the staff is doing a deep cleaning.

Streptococcus zooepidemicus symptoms seem similar to a kennel cough, with fever, sneezing, rapid, shallow breathing, tiredness with a reduced appetite.

The illness does not affect cats.

A backup kennel is being set up for pets collected during the quarantine.