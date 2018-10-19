Warning after animal shelter shut down due to ‘Strep Zoo’
GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia – The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter is under quarantine after a rare disease sickened several dogs, killing at least four of them.
According to a press release from the shelter, a seven-day quarantine is in place because of ‘Strep Zoo’ and four dogs have already died as a result.
Doctors euthanized another dog after it showed the symptoms and became very sick.
Strep Zoo is a bacterial infection that affects the respiratory system.
All of the dogs at the facility are now being given antibiotics and the staff is doing a deep cleaning.
Streptococcus zooepidemicus symptoms seem similar to a kennel cough, with fever, sneezing, rapid, shallow breathing, tiredness with a reduced appetite.
The illness does not affect cats.
A backup kennel is being set up for pets collected during the quarantine.