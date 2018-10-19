VIDEO: Students facing expulsion after Lorain High School fight leaves at least three teachers injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- More violence in the halls of Lorain High School, leaving three teachers hurt and three students facing expulsion. And now, the school board president is speaking out once again about the escalating situation in the Lorain City Schools.

There is cell phone video of a fight inside Lorain High School Wednesday that injured at least three teachers trying to break it up.

According to the Lorain City School District, the fight broke out right after a fire drill on the second floor.

The district said the three students involved were all suspended and recommended for expulsion.

“This absolutely disturbing. This is something that has been going on for months now,” said school board president Tony Dimacchia.

According to Dimacchia, the recent outbreak of violence and incidents at the high school is the result of change in the state’s takeover and lack of leadership from CEO David Hardy.

“I’m not sure why the state of Ohio has not stepped in or the academic distress commission has not handled this situation. Ultimately, they are responsible for this guy,” said Dimacchia.

The Lorain City School district and Hardy declined to speak on camera.

However, the district released the following statement:

"The Lorain City School district will not tolerate behavior that is in such opposition of our core values, especially during important events such as safety drills. We commend the leadership and staff for handling the situation and ensuring the safety of all."

Last month, the district released what they call a restorative approach to discipline as a result of the increased fights within the high school.

A process that includes:

A restorative reflection assignment Meet with a guidance counselor Meet with a social worker Attend a restorative conference Participate in a restorative circle with those who were impacted by the conflict

For Dimacchia, it is not nearly enough.

“When you have this much violence in our buildings, kids can’t learn. We have so many great students that want to learn, so many great teachers and so many great programs. But you can’t possibly learn in this environment. Changes need to be made, these people need to be gone,” said Dimacchia.

The district said the three students face disciplinary hearings next week.

