× Victims in murder-suicide on West 112th identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two people who died in a murder-suicide have been identified.

Cleveland police found the bodies of 36-year-old Samantha Tache and 60-year-old Scott Tache in their home on West 112th Street on Thursday.

A neighbor had called police about a welfare check at the home because of a foul odor.

Officers found both bodies in the basement.

Police say Scott Tache died from a hanging, which they believe to be self-inflicted.

Officers are still investigating.