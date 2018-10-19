Victims in murder-suicide on West 112th identified
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two people who died in a murder-suicide have been identified.
Cleveland police found the bodies of 36-year-old Samantha Tache and 60-year-old Scott Tache in their home on West 112th Street on Thursday.
A neighbor had called police about a welfare check at the home because of a foul odor.
Officers found both bodies in the basement.
Police say Scott Tache died from a hanging, which they believe to be self-inflicted.
Officers are still investigating.
41.466246 -81.764500