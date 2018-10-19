The circle of life! Monkey re-enacts scene from The Lion King

The famous ‘Circle of Life’ Lion King scene – where Simba is lifted up in a ceremony – has been re-enacted in real life by a monkey.

Photographer Dafna Ben Nun captured the moment the baboon and her infant.

The picture was taken in Zimbabwe.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw an adult baboon holding a baby, looking exactly like Simba in the Lion King,” Dafna said.

“It was just a split second, but it was fascinating to watch”.

The scene was made famous in the 1994 film with the soundtrack featuring Elton John.

In the movie baboon Rafiki lifts the newborn Simba on the edge of a cliff as the chorus to ‘Circle of Life’ plays.

Songs from the film written by Elton John and Tim Rice and the score was composed by Hans Zimmer.