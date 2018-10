Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Madison Blue Streak Marching Band brought a whole lot of energy to the plaza outside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum Friday morning.

The band, which is under the direction of Brett Tomko, performed as part of Fox 8's coverage of Friday Night Touchdown.

Fox 8 News in the Morning anchor Todd Meany stepped in for Kenny Crumpton this week.

There are 142 members in the band -- including two drummers who turned the entire morning on its head.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video