× Several hurt in South Carolina school bus crash

Abbeville, SC – Multiple injuries have been reported in a school bus crash Friday afternoon, according to officials.

According to WYFF, Abbeville County schools Superintendent Betty Jo Hall said the bus was one of three buses returning to Westwood Elementary after a field trip.

The accident happened just after 1:20 p.m. on Highway 25 at Nation Road, according to the Highway Patrol. Officials said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Sky 4 was over the scene where the bus had run off the side of the highway and into the woods. The back emergency door was open so that children could be taken off the bus.

George McKinney, emergency management coordinator, said there are multiple patients from the crash and a medical helicopter was called for.

Hall said at least two students had been taken to the hospital, but there are indications from officials that others may have been transported.

Hall said there were fewer than 30 students on the bus when it crashed on Highway 25 at Nations Road.