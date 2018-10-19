REPORT: Rihanna declines Super Bowl headliner offer in support of Colin Kaepernick

LOS ANGELES — Popular music singer Rihanna declines the opportunity to headline the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show in support of Colin Kaepernick, according to US Weekly.

An insider told the news source, “The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta. They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first player to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality, back in August 2016.

US Weekly said that after Rihanna declined the offer, the NFL extended the opportunity to Maroon 5, who accepted. They are reportedly trying to get rapper Cardi B to appear as a special guest during their performance.

A source told US Weekly, “Pepsi, the NFL and Cardi are all interested in her performing more than just her ‘Girls Like You’ verse.”