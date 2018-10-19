Cleveland Browns trade RB Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville Jaguars

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made it official on Friday afternoon: They have traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We’ve traded RB Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars Details » https://t.co/UdIhV62vZB pic.twitter.com/ayVJNkKXKn — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 19, 2018

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Browns said they will receive a 2019 5th-round draft pick in exchange for the former Ohio State star, as first reported by NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

Browns are trading RB Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2018

The #Jaguars are trading a fifth-round pick to the #Browns for Carlos Hyde, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2018

Schefter also said that the Browns are looking to get more playing time for the rookie running back Nick Chubb.

Browns are getting back a mid-round draft from Jacksonville in exchange for RB Carlos Hyde, per source. Browns want to get more playing time for rookie RB Nick Chubb. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2018

The Browns signed Hyde as an unrestricted free agent on March 15, 2018 to a 3-year, $15 million deal. Before playing for the Browns, Hyde played 4 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

For the 2018 season, Hyde has 5 touchdowns and 382 rushing yards.

Hyde also recently welcomed a baby boy to his family after scoring two touchdowns in the Browns’ first win after a 635-day losing streak. Hyde rushed to the hospital after the comeback victory to be by his wife’s side as she gave birth to their first child.

