Police: Man reports car stolen, pushes it into a ravine

ELYRIA, Ohio – Police in Elyria have released a report about an unusual call at the Cherry Ridge Golf Course.

A golfer noticed a car upside down in the Black River.

Elyria firefighters rapelled down a ravine to look for people in the car.

They didn’t find anyone in the car or the ravine.

A check of the license plate showed the car had been reported stolen on the same day.

The owner of the car,Randall White, was at home when his girlfriend arrived and asked where his car was. White then called police to report it stolen.

However, police say surveillance video from the area showed White pushing his car off the ravine and into the river.

White faces several charges, including insurance fraud, inducing panic and making false alarms.