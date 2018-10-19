Police: Girl reported missing after failing to return home following school event

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police are asking for help in finding a missing teenage girl.

According to a news release, Orshae Josie, 15, never returned home following theater practice after school on Wednesday.

Josie is a student at Garfield Heights High School.

Police said Josie is 5’9″, weights 125 pounds, has a large beehive-shaped hair bun, hoop earrings, and wears braces.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoody, black jeans, and tan Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garfield Heights police at (216) 475-1234.