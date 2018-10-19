Pedestrian struck in fatal crash in Akron

AKRON — Officials are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Akron Friday evening,

According to Akron Police, a man was hit by a vehicle around 7 o’clock in the 1300 block of Brittain Road.

A female driver reportedly struck the man while he was in the road. Police said the driver remained on scene.

Investigators are still processing the scene, but police said it looks like the man was trying to cross the street.

Due to the crash, Tallmadge Avenue is closed at Brittain Road.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.