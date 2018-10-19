Passing showers expected until sunrise Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The first batch of “high school football game” showers is already ending, but most any backyard could see a passing shower until sunrise Saturday.

We start out in the 50's Saturday through early afternoon. Any shower early would be spotty. We’ll have around 4-5 hours of dry and sunny weather between late morning and mid afternoon before rain becomes widespread late afternoon into Saturday evening. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40's by sundown. 30's by late evening. Streaks of rain mixed with wet snow early Sunday. Some slushy accumulations possible.

Most accumulating snow is most likely out of state in interior western New York south of Buffalo.

