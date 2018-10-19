Officers recover stolen donuts, share with homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Police officers and donuts -- it's a punch line that's been used for countless jokes over the years, but a group of officers in Clearwater, Florida recently put a new spin on the old stereotype.

They donated dozens of donuts to the homeless, after the treats were stolen from a Krispy Kreme shop 200 miles away.

Police tracked down the stolen vehicle that carried the donuts from Lake City, Florida.

The store manager said they could keep the donuts, but the officers decided to share.

They donated most of them to a nightly homeless feeding operation near the Clearwater Police Station.