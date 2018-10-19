Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1 billion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached the $1 billion mark. Mega Millions updated its website to the whopping new total on Friday. The cash option is $565 million.

The drawing is tonight at 11 p.m.

The prize is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, behind only a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in 2016.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions grand prize since July 24. That reflects the game's long odds , at one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

