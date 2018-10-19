Manufacturer recalls pressure-assisted toilet flusher after reports of explosions, injuries

NEW HUDSON, Mich. — The manufacturer of a pressure-assisted toilet flusher is recalling almost 1.5 million devices because they can explode and cause the toilet tank to shatter.

The manufacturer, Flushmate, has received 1,446 reports across the United States of the Flushmate II 501-B bursting and resulting in property damage. totaling about $710,000.

The company said the bursts also caused 23 reported injuries, with one requiring foot surgery.

The Flushmate II 501-B was manufactured and sold for both use in homes and commercial buildings.

The model was reportedly discontinued in 2013, however many models remain in use.

The recalled units are rounded oval, black, two-piece vessels made of injection molded plastic and have a date code-serial number that is 15 characters long and located on the label on top.

The product was sold at Home Depot and Lowe’s stores, as well as online at grainger.com, hdsupply.com, homedepot.com, and other online retailers from 1996 through 2015.

Flushmate advises consumers to stop using the product, turn off the toilet’s water supply and flush the toilet to release any internal pressure. They said to then contact them at 1-844-621-7538 or online to request a free Flushmate replacement unit and installation by a technician.