Kendall Jenner fires back at the media after stalking incident

Posted 8:04 am, October 19, 2018, by , Updated at 08:03AM, October 19, 2018

FILE: Model Kendall Jenner is in the middle of yet another controversy after she landed the cover of Vogue India's 10th anniversary magazine. The model recently received backlash for a Pepsi commercial that was ultimately pulled.

LOS ANGELES- Hollywood A-lister, Kendall Jenner is firing back at the media after a man was arrested for allegedly trespassing at her home.

TMZ reports, the 37-year-old suspect is accused of repeatedly trespassing on Kendall’s property. He is currently charged with criminal trespass, is being held on a $30 thousand dollar bond and faces up to 6 months in jail.

22-year-old Kendall Jenner took to Twitter to voice her concern and blamed the media for exposing her home.

