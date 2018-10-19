× Kendall Jenner fires back at the media after stalking incident

LOS ANGELES- Hollywood A-lister, Kendall Jenner is firing back at the media after a man was arrested for allegedly trespassing at her home.

TMZ reports, the 37-year-old suspect is accused of repeatedly trespassing on Kendall’s property. He is currently charged with criminal trespass, is being held on a $30 thousand dollar bond and faces up to 6 months in jail.

22-year-old Kendall Jenner took to Twitter to voice her concern and blamed the media for exposing her home.

i understand what i’ve signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you’re putting my life in danger. your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/Y1oglJsHck — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 18, 2018

