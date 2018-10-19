I-TEAM: Promises for fixing system that failed in Aniya Day Garrett death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained the plan to fix the system that failed in the case of Aniya Day Garrett, a 4-year-old recently murdered after repeated reports of abuse to Cuyahoga County child welfare workers.

The I-TEAM recently revealed a state review of the case critical of how the county agency handled the case, and now we have the County’s response.

The County tells the Ohio Dept of Job and Family Services of promises for significant new training, rewriting policies, and hiring more staff.

Aniya Day Garrett died earlier this year, and investigators have indicted her mother for murder along with mom’s boyfriend.

The state report found local child welfare workers did 5 investigations into suspected abuse. In one, workers never even saw Aniya face-to-face. Twice, she said, “Mommy did it.” And workers never checked after the mother promised to get counseling and other services. Despite that history, the child had never been taken out of the home by the County.

Now, the County is beginning new training for all staff to “improve critical thinking, problem resolution, and overall child welfare knowledge.” Supervisors will also undergo additional training.

Meantime, the County is also now reviewing policies by looking at whether the emphasis is on parental rights or child safety. The report to the State says, “Policies are being re-written with a focus on child safety.”

The county agency is also hiring 12 more case-workers and 10 retired law enforcement officers to help with investigations.

Additionally, the County is starting new plans for managers to review cases moving through the system especially those including “investigations with 3 or more referrals in one year or 4 or more referrals in 5 years...”

Weeks ago, the I TEAM sat down with top managers at the Department of Children and Family Services. However, they refused to get into specifics about this case claiming they didn’t want to hurt the criminal case moving through the courts.

They also have repeatedly refused to reveal if any workers have been disciplined in connection with the handling of the Aniya Day Garrett case.

This comes as the State is moving to take away the licenses of two daycare centers attended by Aniya. The State found both centers failed to report suspected abuse and neglect of the child. Hearings concerning the daycare licenses are coming up soon.

