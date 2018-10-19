Frosty end to the workweek; snow showers on the way for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The end of the work week is bringing another frosty start to our morning commute.

<a href="https://localtvwjw.files.wordpress.com/2018/10/tempsfri.jpeg?quality=85&strip=all&strip=all"><img class="aligncenter wp-image-798006 size-full" src="https://localtvwjw.files.wordpress.com/2018/10/tempsfri.jpeg?quality=85&strip=all&strip=all" alt="" width="640" height="360" /></a>

The next front is approaching from the west, which will cause clouds to increase and by early Friday evening rain showers will arrive. Bring along the rain gear just in case if you're headed out. Coverage increases tonight into early Saturday.

The coldest air will arrive late this weekend. Some of the lake-effect showers are expected to mix in with wet snow or turn into a short stint of snow showers in the higher elevations of Northeast Ohio by early Sunday. Accumulating snow is most likely out of state in interior western New York south of Buffalo.

**More on the forecast here**