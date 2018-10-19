FNTD Game of the Week #9: Kirtland shuts out Independence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — Our Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week featured the Kirtland Hornets shutting out the Independence Blue Devils.

The Hornets and Blue Devils battled in the CVC Valley Friday night.

Kirtland started on offense with Jake Neibecker breaking knees and ankles, scoring a 55-yard touchdown for the Hornets.

Then Independence took over as Robert Artrip calls his own number, setting up a 4th down.

Atrip passed to Braden Sears who made a juggling catch for first down.

But in the next play Artrip got picked off by Niebecker.

And it was all Kirtland from there. Joey Torok picked up a punt and returned it to Midfield.

So, Torok covered half the field on the punt and the other half on this run. He scored a touchdown for the Hornets.

After an indy punt, Tommy Powers hit Torok with a short pass and and he turned it into a big gain of six points.

Kirtland shut out Independence 50-0.

