Community helps raise money for man who was seriously injured in crash

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A community gathered Thursday night to help raise money for the victim of a horrific wrong-way crash last month on I-480 near Lee Road.

Rob Hegedus, 36, was surrounded by family and friends at Harry Buffalo in North Olmsted.

“I’ve never been through these types of injuries before; it’s definitely a lifestyle change for a little bit,” said Hegedus.

His crash was captured on the helmet of a fellow motorcycle rider.

It shows Rob and a group of bikers riding westbound when a car made a U-turn across three lanes of traffic.

Rob slammed into the car. Now he can’t walk. Both his arms are in casts.

“Everything, every aspect is changed. I can’t go to the fridge and get a drink. I have to crawl up the stairs to go to the bathroom; I sleep on my couch. It’s definitely not what I am used to doing,” said Hegedus.

Rob worked at Harry Buffalo in North Olmsted.

“He’s not just an employee; he’s a member of our family. Great dude, always goes out of his way to help people out,” said Nate Hannibal, manager.

As for the driver who hit him, video shows her leave the scene and other bikers chase her down.

Now Marquetta Adams is charged with hit skip, reckless operation, and driving under a suspended license.

Friends say it’s not enough.

“It’s horrible. It makes me angry that there aren’t real repercussions and what kind of message does that send?” said Hannibal.

Hegedus starts physical therapy and occupational therapy at the end of the month.

