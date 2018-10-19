Chef fired after serving kangaroo meat to Nebraska students

POTTER, Neb. — A school chef was fired after he added kangaroo meat to school lunches, according to the Associated Press.

News Channel Nebraska first reported and shared the release from the school district.

On Oct. 10, a Potter-Dix Public Schools cafeteria served a chili including a mixture of beef and kangaroo meat, according to the release.

Head Cook Kevin Frei told Superintendent Mike Williams that the kangaroo meat was added because “it is a very lean meat.”

While the superintendent stated that he does not believe that the kangaroo meat was unhealthy or dangerous because it met USDA standards for sale, the district vowed to not serve food of this nature again.

“If a family wants to eat exotic foods, they can do so on their own time — not at school,” Williams said.

If the district were to serve food with unusual ingredients, the superintendent said those ingredients should be listed on the menu so people are aware of what they’re eating.

“It is without a doubt not a normal staple of our diet and will not, nor will any other non-staple foods, be a part of the potter-Dix meal program,” Williams said. “I apologize for the anxiety and any harm that this has caused individual students and /or families.”

The superintendent announced that the chef was fired on Thursday.