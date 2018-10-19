× Calling all artists: Cleveland looking for someone to paint mural in France

CLEVELAND — How’s this for an amazing assignment: an all-expense paid trip to France to help paint a mural!

The City of Cleveland said on Friday it’s seeking a local artist to paint in Rouen. That person will travel to the area from November 6-20, 2018. Everything from materials, to accommodations and travel expenses will be paid by the Rouen city government.

In a press release, Cleveland said the mural is expected to be about 80 feet long by 32 feet tall and roughly 2,500 square feet.

The mural will be painted in partnership with Rouen artists Idem and Mozaik.

Here is what you need to know to apply:

Local artists must submit an application and portfolio by Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Complete the application online via Google Forms or download the PDF here.

Cleveland said the project is part of its long-running Sister Cities program and a celebration of the 10th year as Rouen’s sister city.

