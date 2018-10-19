Babysitter accused of punching 5-month-old in the face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Virginia - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a five-month-old baby was brought to the emergency room at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters with facial injuries.

Detectives from the Special Crimes Unit were contacted by Child Protective Services in regards to the incident.

According to a release by the Norfolk Police Department, the incident occurred Wednesday in the 100 block of Royal Windsor Loop around 2 p.m. The baby was being watchehd by a babysitter when the offense occurred.

BreAuna Palmer told WTKR Wednesday morning started off just as any other day when she dropped her daughter off before she went in to work.

Palmer says when she got off work that afternoon, she got a message from her babysitter telling her to come pick up her 5-month-old because she had accidentally hit her.

"When I got there, it was a lot worse than I anticipated. Her face was swollen, her eye was swollen shut, she had bruises all over her," says Palmer.

Palmer says as soon as she saw all of the bruises over her daughter’s face, she took her straight to the hospital.

Palmer believes it was not an accident and says the babysitter's story has changed.

“My daughter had bruises in three separate parts of her face. You hit her more than once and it was not an accident. I want to see her in jail," says Palmer.

