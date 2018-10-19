× Akron Zoo takes pride in preparing for two new exhibits

Akron, Ohio- The Akron Zoo has announced plans to expand over the next two years. The zoo will open two new exhibits featuring more animals and more educational experiences. The new “Pride of Africa” experience is expected to open in the summer of 2019 and the “Wild Asia” exhibit is on track to open in summer 2020.

Pride of Africa will include a variety of animals native to the continent including Speke’s gazelles, storks and lions. Specifically, the exhibit will feature a new, expanded African lion habitat that will be part of a conservation coalition.

Meanwhile, Wild Asia will include an expanded tiger habitat with grassy slopes and a pool. The exhibit will also feature red pandas and white-cheeked gibbons.

The $17 million project is being funded by Akron Zoo’s Summit County tax levy and donations made to the ROAR campaign.

Check out details for the next big expansion at your Akron Zoo, Pride of Africa and Wild Asia – opening summer of 2019 and summer of 2020 respectively! Details at https://t.co/JfeE5lLGxE. pic.twitter.com/py2EYiYSQD — Akron Zoo (@AkronZoo) October 18, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js