Akron Zoo takes pride in preparing for two new exhibits

Posted 8:50 am, October 19, 2018, by

Pride of Africa will include a variety of animals  native to the continent including Speke’s gazelles, storks and lions. Specifically,       the exhibit will feature a new, expanded African lion habitat that will be part of a conservation coalition.

Meanwhile, Wild Asia will include an expanded tiger habitat with grassy slopes and a pool. The exhibit will also feature red pandas and white-cheeked gibbons.

The $17 million project is being funded by Akron Zoo’s Summit County tax levy and donations made to the ROAR campaign.

