Weather outlook: Frosty start to your Friday

It’s going to be another frosty start for some outskirts as you wake up Friday morning.

Our next batch of rain arrives Friday night. There is a small chance of showers Friday evening. Bring along the rain gear just in case if you're headed out. Coverage increases Friday night into early Saturday.

The coldest air will arrive late this weekend. Some of the lake-effect showers are expected to mix in with wet snow or turn into a short stint of snow showers in the higher elevations of Northeast Ohio by early Sunday. Accumulating snow is most likely out of state in interior western New York south of Buffalo.

Based on the long-range indicators, this colder-than-normal pattern will continue into the first week of November.