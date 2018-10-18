× Three teachers hurt while trying to break up fight at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio – Three teachers from Lorain High School got hurt while trying to break up a fight between students.

According to the Lorain City School district, it happened on Wednesday while students and staff were filing back inside after a fire drill.

The teachers were not seriously hurt and the three students involved were suspended and have been recommended for expulsion.

The district released the following statement:

“The Lorain City School district will not tolerate behavior that is in such opposition of our core values, especially during important events such as safety drills. We commend the leadership and staff for handling the situation and ensuring the safety of all.”

41.452819 -82.182375