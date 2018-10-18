Swimming in sewage: unclogging ‘flushable’ wipes

CHARLESTON, SC – It looks like a creature from the Black Lagoon, but it’s actually the result of a massive undertaking by the water department in Charleston, South Carolina.

On its Facebook page, the Charleston Water system said it’s crews had to swim in the sewers to unclog massive blockages caused by ‘flushable’ wipes.

The city sent divers 90 feet into raw sewage to search in darkness with their hands to figure out what was blocking city drains. They came up with large masses of wipes.

During the dirty dive, they also found some odds and ends like a baseball and a giant piece of metal.

When the divers come up, they get sprayed down in a bleach bath.

The city is close to normal water flow now after working for more than a week on these clogs.

The water department there says most wipes belong in the landfill. Only nonwoven, biodegradable wipes break down in water like toilet paper.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video