Space heater concern: Cleveland fire issues reminder after homeowner loses home in early morning blaze

CLEVELAND- Three generations of Michael Warley's family has lived at East 68th and Dunham, but an early morning fire on Thursday took everything.

"My grandfather bought the house in 1956 he and my grandmother lived here they passed away and passed it to my mom and she passed in 2009 and passed it on to us her kids," Warley said.

Warley was at work when the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. The flames spread through the house quickly sending huge thick clouds of grey smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

Cleveland fire was initially hampered by a hydrant that couldn't supply enough water, but they were able to bring the fire under control in a little more than an hour.

Officials currently do not have an official cause of the blaze, but the homeowner told FOX 8 he was using several space heaters inside.

As the weather turns colder, Cleveland Fire Spokesman, Mike Norman, wants to remind everyone to check on the way you heat your home, "We're getting into the season where we see electrical fires because of heating appliances so I want to remind people you want to keep three feet of clearance around a space heater make sure that it's cut off when you leave the house."

Cleveland fire also wants to remind homeowners to check your smoke detectors as well.

