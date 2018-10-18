× Sheriff: Richland County man busted with cocaine, claims its sugar for friend’s coffee

MANSFIELD- A Richland County man is being held in the county jail after police say he was caught during a traffic stop with a bag of cocaine.

It happened Tuesday in the 200 block of West First Street in Mansfield.

Authorities say the suspect, Dwain Hines, told them the bag contained powdered sugar for a friend’s coffee.

He said he heard the friend was out of sugar. Hines was arrested and charged with possession of charges.

A second person was also charged.