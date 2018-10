× Police: Abduction attempt at school never happened

Willoughby Hills, Ohio – Willoughby Hills police have determined that a report of an abduction attempt outside Cornerstone Christian academy never happened.

Police responded to a call at the school Monday.

A student told police a woman in a van tried to lure her into a vehicle.

Police say the claims were untrue and after questioning, the child admitted it.

Detectives are still investigating.