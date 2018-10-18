Go
Search
Replay:
Fox 8 News
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
43°
Low
35°
High
48°
Akron/Canton
43°
Low
35°
High
50°
See complete forecast
Passion and Purpose: Project Spotlight
Posted 10:09 am, October 18, 2018, by
emmaricefox8
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Project Spotlight
www.standupfordowns.org
Pet Place
Get your animal fix with FOX 8’s Pet Place!
Popular
YouTube says ‘we’re back!’ after widespread outage
Girl handed out cookies made with her grandmother’s ashes at high school, classmate says
Several roads reopen at Lakewood railroad crossings after train hits pedestrian
I-71 south in Montville Township reopened after multi-car crash, injuries reported
Latest News
20-year-old shot to death in Clark-Fulton
ODOT fines I-480 construction company for traffic gridlock
Win Boo at the Zoo Tickets!
‘Golden Girls’ themed cereal now available for a limited time
New Day Cleveland
2 hours ago
October 18, 2018 Road Trip: Passion and Purpose
News
I TEAM: What LeBron leaving means to your wallet
News
Video shows frantic moments after Cleveland police officer hit by car while directing traffic
News
Contractor blames problems with machine for I-90 traffic backups
News
Cleveland Public Power: Latest west side outage not related to last month’s
News
Two Cuyahoga County corrections officers under investigation for excessive force
New Day Cleveland
1 hour ago
Passion and Purpose: Needs Cleveland
News
Euclid ready to break ground on phase 2 of lake shore improvement plan
News
Suicide survivors share their stories of hope
News
‘Dangerous’ convict latest to escape lock-up near downtown Cleveland
Jukebox
Morning Show
News
Fox 8 Jukebox: Colin Dussault’s Blues Project
News
Sports
$2.9 million approved for Progressive Field renovation project
News
New movements on Cleveland lakefront development
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.