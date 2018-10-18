Oral arguments set for Ohio killer who starved, beat toddler

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled arguments over the death sentence handed down to a man who beat and starved his 2-year-old daughter.

Glen Bates was convicted in 2016 of killing Glenara Bates a year earlier, and a Hamilton County judge followed a jury’s recommendation of death.

Attorneys for the 36-year-old Bates argued he should have received life in prison and that such a sentence would force him to think about what happened every day.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set oral arguments for Feb. 19.

Glenara weighed 13 pounds when she died in March 2015. Authorities say she was beaten and had belt and bite marks, among other injuries.

The girl’s mother was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

