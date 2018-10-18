× ODOT fines I-480 construction company for traffic gridlock

CLEVELAND, OHIO – The Ohio Department of Transportation hopes increasing penalties will correct what has been a recurring problem in Cleveland.

The Kokosing Construction Company, Inc. of Westerville, Ohio faces stiff fines for not getting all lanes open on I-480 Wednesday by 6 a.m. This is the second construction company to cause traffic snarls because of failing to reopen lanes on time.

Because of this, ODOT is enforcing what it calls a “disincentive formula.” That means construction companies will be fined based on the route’s traffic volume.

ODOT is still calculating the cost of this week’s incident on 480.

In a statement ODOT says it is “frustrated” by the problem and that working through the morning rush hour is a contract violation.

The contractor has been working to resurface I-480 east and westbound between the Valley View Bridge and Lee Rd. in Garfield Heights and Maple Heights. Work is expected to wrap up at the end of October.

That’s just for this particular project. Construction on I-480 will last for the next several years.