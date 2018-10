Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are teaming up to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Elizabeth Valenzona was last seen October 1, 2017 at a family member's house in Cleveland.

She is 45 and has tattoos on her arms and her chest.

Elizabeth is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

If you know Elizabeth's whereabouts, please call Cleveland police at 216-623-5262.

