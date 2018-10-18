Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to grow

ORLANDO, Florida — Nobody won the jackpot after Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

That means the estimated jackpot for the next drawing — which is Saturday — is up to $430 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 3, 57, 64, 68, 69 and Powerball 15. The Power Play was 3.

It’s been months since anybody won the Powerball or Mega Millions multi-state lotteries.

On Wednesday, lottery officials raised the estimated prize for the Mega Millions jackpot to $900 million.

The next drawing will be Friday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The largest lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.