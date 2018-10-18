× Mansfield officer under investigation

Mansfield, Ohio – An officer with the Mansfield police department has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Officer Zachary Miller was placed on leave October 6th, but the department has just now released information about the disciplinary action.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, the incident involves an allegation against Miller regarding misconduct while off duty.

The department is still investigating.

