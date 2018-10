CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person is unaccounted for as crews battle a large house fire on the city’s east side.

The two-and-a-half story home is located on Dunham Avenue between East 66th and East 68th streets.

UPDATE E68th and Dunham: #CLEFIRE Companies continue working 2 and half story occupied house. Issues getting adequate water for Tower 10. Relay now in place. Resident unaccounted for at this time. pic.twitter.com/QuGbtjqboI — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 18, 2018

It broke out at around 7 a.m.

The Cleveland Fire Department says there are issues getting adequate water for one of the fire trucks.

No further details are available.

