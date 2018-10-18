Keith Urban visits fan in hospital before Ohio concert

TOLEDO, Ohio — Keith Urban‘s “number 1 fan” got a visit from the country music star on Thursday.

According to WTOL, nurses at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo posted on social media, hoping the singer would be able to take a moment of his time to visit Marissa Matthews, 25, in the hospital.

The nurses say Marissa, who suffers from several health conditions including an inoperable cyst on her brain and cerebral palsy, had tickets for the Toledo show but is now “facing hospice” so she could not go.

The singer made Marissa’s wish come true and came to the hospital to see her before his show at Huntington Center.

Keith Urban took the time to visit a patient while in Toledo … ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vvihmp0nIw — @jeanmarie (@jeanrelford) October 18, 2018

@KeithUrban @mercy_health Keith will be in Toledo for a concert tomorrow (10/18). His “number 1 fan” is a patient here at St. Vs in Toledo! She had tix for the concert but is now facing hospice. Trying to reach out to see if Keith can possibly give this young girl her dying wish — Laura Biel (@LauraBiel71) October 17, 2018

Marissa’s in-home nurse, Jackie Codding, told WTOL she knew Keith’s visit would mean the world to her. “She just has such a fascination with Keith and loves to watch him on TV and listen to his music.”