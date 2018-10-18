I-Team: Video shows packages stolen from Cleveland Apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained exclusive video of a man taking off with packages left for residents in a local apartment building after making his way into the lobby even though the door had been locked.

It happened on Cleveland’s west side near Edgewater Park, and the same thing could happen where you live.

In this case, Cleveland police are just beginning to investigate.

Security video shows a man with a bike hanging around. Then, he gets into the apartment building by following closely behind a resident. The video also shows him ripping into boxes and carrying others out. He finally takes off on a bike. As he rides off, his hands are so full he drops boxes, and he has to stop to grab them again.

Folks at the building say, he’s not a resident, he’s a stranger and a thief.

Pam McKenna told the I-TEAM, the day before that happened, she called 9-1-1 to report a man, possibly the same guy, peeping in the windows there.

And now, more security video has been turned over to police with more packages stolen at the same place days earlier.

Again, video shows the man getting into the building by following behind a resident. She spoke to the I-TEAM by phone, saying, "Not even thinking that he could be an intruder. I felt terrible." She added, she hopes everyone learns from her mistake. She said, "Call the cops and try to get this guy 'cause this can't keep happening. Continue to be a nice kind person, but if you don't recognize anybody, just explain to them, ‘I can't let you in.’"

If you know the name of the suspect or have a tip, call Cleveland Police First District Detectives, or call Crime Stoppers.

Pam McKenna said, "Theft is theft. If you're going to steal somebody's packages or go into their apartment to steal, it’s the same thing."