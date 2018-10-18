× Hard Rock Rocksino wins top venue award

NORTHFIELD, OHIO–Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park today announced that its Hard Rock Live concert venue received the “Casino Showroom/Theatre of the Year Award” at the Global Gaming Expo’s 6th Annual Casino Entertainment Awards event in Las Vegas.

The awards honor outstanding artists, executives and venues in the casino entertainment industry.

“Winning Casino Showroom/Theater of the Year is a fantastic achievement,” says Randy Maddocks, director, entertainment, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. “We are extremely proud and honored to represent Northeast Ohio, Hard Rock, and all of our guests who attend our sold-out shows week after week.”

According to Pollstar, a trade publication for the concert industry, the Rocksino’s Hard Rock Live concert venue ranks #10 in the world among the list of the top 200 concert venues, based on ticket sales.

Upcoming shows include Trevor Noah, Paula Abdul, Jewel and Bret Michaels.